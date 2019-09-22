Comparison of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

This is a contrast between Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 15.29 N/A 1.23 14.76 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 14 19.41 N/A 0.52 26.47

Table 1 highlights Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Golub Capital BDC Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Golub Capital BDC Inc. is currently more affordable than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors. 1.17% are Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.