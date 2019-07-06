Comparison of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.72 N/A 1.22 14.54 Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 8 13.52 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.94% and 27.29% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -1.98% -1.87% -0.39% -5.75% -2.83% 7.94% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.71% 1.22% 5.22% 10.88% 5.09% 11.02%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.