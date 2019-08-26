Comparison of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.92 N/A 1.23 14.76 B. Riley Financial Inc. 19 1.27 N/A 0.71 26.45

Table 1 demonstrates Golub Capital BDC Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. B. Riley Financial Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Golub Capital BDC Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of B. Riley Financial Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Golub Capital BDC Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% are B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors B. Riley Financial Inc. beats Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.