Comparison of Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG), both competing one another are Gold companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource Corporation 4 2.19 N/A 0.08 44.87 IAMGOLD Corporation 3 1.65 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gold Resource Corporation and IAMGOLD Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 3% IAMGOLD Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.8%

Risk & Volatility

Gold Resource Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.09 beta. In other hand, IAMGOLD Corporation has beta of 0.07 which is 93.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gold Resource Corporation are 1.3 and 0.7. Competitively, IAMGOLD Corporation has 4.2 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. IAMGOLD Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gold Resource Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gold Resource Corporation and IAMGOLD Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.2% and 76.8%. About 1.7% of Gold Resource Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% are IAMGOLD Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gold Resource Corporation -7.47% 13.97% 0% -20.75% -45.69% -10.25% IAMGOLD Corporation -4.97% 14.15% 22.64% 0.83% -34.95% -1.36%

For the past year IAMGOLD Corporation has weaker performance than Gold Resource Corporation

Summary

Gold Resource Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors IAMGOLD Corporation.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in various exploration projects, including Boto gold project in Senegal; and Pitangui project in Brazil. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.