Comparison of Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) and Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

As Shipping companies, Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) and Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG Partners LP 12 2.02 N/A 0.44 27.07 Golden Ocean Group Limited 5 1.29 N/A 0.41 14.76

In table 1 we can see Golar LNG Partners LP and Golden Ocean Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Golden Ocean Group Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Golar LNG Partners LP. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Golar LNG Partners LP’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Golden Ocean Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) and Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG Partners LP 0.00% 6% 1.4% Golden Ocean Group Limited 0.00% 4% 2%

Risk and Volatility

Golar LNG Partners LP has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Golden Ocean Group Limited’s 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.13 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Golar LNG Partners LP and Golden Ocean Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Golden Ocean Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s potential upside is 50.36% and its consensus target price is $8.3.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Golar LNG Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.4% of Golden Ocean Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 29.94% of Golar LNG Partners LP’s shares. Competitively, Golden Ocean Group Limited has 5.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golar LNG Partners LP -1.99% 3.59% -7.14% -10.24% -27.42% 9.54% Golden Ocean Group Limited -4.25% -1.62% 0.33% 18.75% -32.97% -1.3%

For the past year Golar LNG Partners LP had bullish trend while Golden Ocean Group Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Golar LNG Partners LP beats Golden Ocean Group Limited on 10 of the 11 factors.