Comparison of Gogo Inc. (GOGO) and Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) and Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), both competing one another are Diversified Communication Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo Inc. 5 0.48 N/A -1.89 0.00 Intelsat S.A. 20 1.38 N/A -4.80 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gogo Inc. and Intelsat S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo Inc. 0.00% 58.1% -11.8% Intelsat S.A. 0.00% 16.4% -5.3%

Risk and Volatility

Gogo Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.97. Intelsat S.A. has a 1.41 beta and it is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gogo Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Intelsat S.A. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Gogo Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intelsat S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Gogo Inc. and Intelsat S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Intelsat S.A. 0 1 3 2.75

Gogo Inc. has an average target price of $8.5, and a 83.59% upside potential. Meanwhile, Intelsat S.A.’s consensus target price is $39, while its potential upside is 87.59%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Intelsat S.A. is looking more favorable than Gogo Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.3% of Gogo Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.3% of Intelsat S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Gogo Inc. shares. Comparatively, 45.13% are Intelsat S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gogo Inc. -2.78% 1.45% -19.42% 1.95% 16.39% 40.13% Intelsat S.A. 5.16% 14.57% 8.69% -3.25% 10.12% 5.84%

For the past year Gogo Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Intelsat S.A.

Summary

Gogo Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Intelsat S.A.

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-flight connectivity and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment provides in-flight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America. The CA-ROW segment provides in-flight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to passengers flying on foreign-based commercial airlines and flights of North American based commercial airlines. The BA segment provides equipment for in-flight connectivity along with voice and data services to the business aviation market. Its services include Gogo Biz, an in-flight broadband service that utilizes its ATG network and ATG spectrum; Passenger Entertainment, an in-flight entertainment service; and satellite-based voice and data services through strategic alliances with satellite companies. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers, owners, and operators, as well as government and military entities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Intelsat S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and ISPs; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers. The company also offers off-network and other services comprising transponder, mobile satellite, and other services. In addition, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure, from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services, and related equipment sale services to other satellite operators. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Intelsat S.A. is a subsidiary of Serafina S.A.