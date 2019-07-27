Comparison of Gogo Inc. (GOGO) and BT Group plc (NYSE:BT)

As Diversified Communication Services companies, Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) and BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo Inc. 5 0.42 N/A -2.07 0.00 BT Group plc 14 0.00 N/A 1.48 9.08

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gogo Inc. and BT Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gogo Inc. and BT Group plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo Inc. 0.00% 68.3% -12.7% BT Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Gogo Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.25 beta. Competitively, BT Group plc’s beta is 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Gogo Inc. and BT Group plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BT Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 105.31% for Gogo Inc. with consensus price target of $8.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.7% of Gogo Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1% of BT Group plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Gogo Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of BT Group plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gogo Inc. 16.34% 31.14% 65.65% -3.24% 10.54% 100% BT Group plc -7.05% -10.69% -9.18% -18.63% -6.4% -11.51%

For the past year Gogo Inc. had bullish trend while BT Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Gogo Inc. beats BT Group plc.

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-flight connectivity and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment provides in-flight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America. The CA-ROW segment provides in-flight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to passengers flying on foreign-based commercial airlines and flights of North American based commercial airlines. The BA segment provides equipment for in-flight connectivity along with voice and data services to the business aviation market. Its services include Gogo Biz, an in-flight broadband service that utilizes its ATG network and ATG spectrum; Passenger Entertainment, an in-flight entertainment service; and satellite-based voice and data services through strategic alliances with satellite companies. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers, owners, and operators, as well as government and military entities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.