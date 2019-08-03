Comparison of GMS Inc. (GMS) and U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) and U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the General Building Materials. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GMS Inc. 19 0.28 N/A 1.32 17.08 U.S. Concrete Inc. 44 0.49 N/A 1.88 24.99

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GMS Inc. and U.S. Concrete Inc. U.S. Concrete Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than GMS Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. GMS Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than U.S. Concrete Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GMS Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 2.5% U.S. Concrete Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 2.2%

Liquidity

GMS Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, U.S. Concrete Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. GMS Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Concrete Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for GMS Inc. and U.S. Concrete Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GMS Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 U.S. Concrete Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -7.66% for GMS Inc. with consensus price target of $20. U.S. Concrete Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $51 consensus price target and a 14.94% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, U.S. Concrete Inc. is looking more favorable than GMS Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GMS Inc. and U.S. Concrete Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.2% and 96.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of GMS Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of U.S. Concrete Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GMS Inc. -2.3% 0.76% 24.78% 18.47% -15.5% 51.48% U.S. Concrete Inc. -6.03% -3.6% 0.45% 25.41% -7.76% 33.48%

For the past year GMS Inc. was more bullish than U.S. Concrete Inc.

Summary

U.S. Concrete Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors GMS Inc.

GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary interior construction products in North America. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, such as suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and other commercial and institutional buildings. It also distributes steel framing products, including steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of commercial or institutional buildings; and insulation, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products, such as tools and safety products. The company markets and sells its products through a network of branches and distribution centers to the interior contractors, as well as home builders. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services for the construction industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs. The Aggregate Products segment offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel for use in commercial, industrial, and public works projects. The company also engages in the operation of building materials stores; provision of concrete blocks, lime slurry, and Aridus rapid-drying concrete technology; sale of brokered products; hauling and recycled aggregates operation activities; and operation of aggregates distribution terminals, as well as transfer trucks for transporting cement and aggregates. It primarily serves concrete sub-contractors, general contractors, governmental agencies, property owners and developers, architects, engineers, and home builders. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of approximately 1,540 owned and leased drum mixer trucks; 125 owned volumetric mixer trucks; and approximately 1,440 other rolling stock and vehicles. U.S. Concrete, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Euless, Texas.