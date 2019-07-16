Comparison of GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

We will be comparing the differences between GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see GlycoMimetics Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has GlycoMimetics Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Risk and Volatility

GlycoMimetics Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.73 beta. XBiotech Inc. on the other hand, has 0.23 beta which makes it 77.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 while its Quick Ratio is 23.9. On the competitive side is, XBiotech Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

GlycoMimetics Inc. and XBiotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 78.99%. Competitively XBiotech Inc. has a consensus price target of $13, with potential upside of 80.81%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that XBiotech Inc. seems more appealing than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GlycoMimetics Inc. and XBiotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 13.5%. 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 37.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42% XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. was less bullish than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats XBiotech Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.