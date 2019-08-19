Comparison of GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 24.91 N/A -8.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of GlycoMimetics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.38 beta means GlycoMimetics Inc.’s volatility is 138.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, TrovaGene Inc. has beta of 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. is 23.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 23.9. The Current Ratio of rival TrovaGene Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for GlycoMimetics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

GlycoMimetics Inc. has an average price target of $11.33, and a 233.24% upside potential. On the other hand, TrovaGene Inc.’s potential upside is 569.86% and its average price target is $14. The information presented earlier suggests that TrovaGene Inc. looks more robust than GlycoMimetics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GlycoMimetics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 8%. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.31%. Comparatively, TrovaGene Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has stronger performance than TrovaGene Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.