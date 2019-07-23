Comparison of GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Both GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of GlycoMimetics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of GlycoMimetics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s upside potential is 139.83% at a $23 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GlycoMimetics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.82%. About 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 8.14% 16.66% 14.09% 0% 0% 14.09%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.