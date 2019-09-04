Comparison of GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 16.87 N/A -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates GlycoMimetics Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us GlycoMimetics Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Volatility and Risk

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a 2.38 beta, while its volatility is 138.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.7 beta.

Liquidity

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$11.33 is GlycoMimetics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 249.69%. Meanwhile, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $10.67, while its potential upside is 143.05%. The results provided earlier shows that GlycoMimetics Inc. appears more favorable than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares and 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend while Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.