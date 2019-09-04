Comparison of Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical Inc. 45 6.58 N/A 1.48 30.82 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 24 4.91 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Globus Medical Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Globus Medical Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 11.8% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0.00% -48.3% -24.7%

Liquidity

7.8 and 6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Globus Medical Inc. Its rival Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.5 and 4.1 respectively. Globus Medical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Globus Medical Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 83.44% and its consensus price target is $33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.7% of Globus Medical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.1% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Globus Medical Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globus Medical Inc. 3.71% 10.1% 3.26% 2.61% -9.28% 5.31% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 5.49% 16.2% -0.16% -8% 1.18% -8.97%

For the past year Globus Medical Inc. had bullish trend while Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Globus Medical Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.