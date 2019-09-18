Comparison of GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK)

GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalSCAPE Inc. 9 5.32 N/A 0.38 37.10 Carbon Black Inc. 18 8.39 N/A -3.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2% Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GlobalSCAPE Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Carbon Black Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Carbon Black Inc.’s potential downside is -17.12% and its consensus price target is $21.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Carbon Black Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.8% and 71.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.7% of GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.6% of Carbon Black Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03% Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67%

For the past year GlobalSCAPE Inc. has stronger performance than Carbon Black Inc.

Summary

GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.