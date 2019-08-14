Comparison of GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)

GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalSCAPE Inc. 8 6.56 N/A 0.38 37.10 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 20 72.96 N/A -0.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of GlobalSCAPE Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows GlobalSCAPE Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2% AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both GlobalSCAPE Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.8% and 0.49% respectively. GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 60.57% of AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03% AGM Group Holdings Inc. -12.79% -8.04% -7.44% -42.61% -35.34% -41.38%

For the past year GlobalSCAPE Inc. has 230.03% stronger performance while AGM Group Holdings Inc. has -41.38% weaker performance.

Summary

GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AGM Group Holdings Inc.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.