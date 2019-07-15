Comparison of Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Both Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease Inc. 4 0.43 N/A -5.09 0.00 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 5 0.13 N/A -26.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Ship Lease Inc. and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -5.9% Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 0.00% -76.2% -7.8%

Risk and Volatility

Global Ship Lease Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. From a competition point of view, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 0.71 beta which is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Global Ship Lease Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Global Ship Lease Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Global Ship Lease Inc. and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Global Ship Lease Inc. is $9, with potential upside of 14.21%. Meanwhile, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential upside is 1,736.70%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is looking more favorable than Global Ship Lease Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.6% of Global Ship Lease Inc. shares and 0.1% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 79% of Global Ship Lease Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 59.6% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Ship Lease Inc. 5.44% 18.14% 1.88% -20.79% -45.04% 30.31% Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. -65.48% -72.25% -82.51% -89.23% -90.97% -83.29%

For the past year Global Ship Lease Inc. has 30.31% stronger performance while Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has -83.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Global Ship Lease Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, provides marine dry bulk transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company owns a modern fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 dwt and an average fleet age of 8.1 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in January 2009. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece with an office in Hong Kong.