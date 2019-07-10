Comparison of Global Payments Inc. (GPN) and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments Inc. 135 7.47 N/A 2.83 52.34 Booking Holdings Inc. 1,792 5.63 N/A 86.45 20.70

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Global Payments Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc. Booking Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Global Payments Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Global Payments Inc. is presently more expensive than Booking Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments Inc. 0.00% 12% 3.5% Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5%

Volatility and Risk

Global Payments Inc.’s 1.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 20.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Booking Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Global Payments Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Booking Holdings Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Booking Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Global Payments Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Global Payments Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments Inc. 1 2 7 2.70 Booking Holdings Inc. 0 4 3 2.43

Global Payments Inc. has a -10.26% downside potential and an average target price of $147.88. On the other hand, Booking Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 5.82% and its consensus target price is $1987.14. The data provided earlier shows that Booking Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Global Payments Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Global Payments Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99% of Booking Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Global Payments Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Booking Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Payments Inc. 2.16% 7.17% 20.75% 32.14% 29% 43.72% Booking Holdings Inc. 2.16% -3.08% -6.8% -7.65% -13.64% 3.89%

For the past year Global Payments Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Booking Holdings Inc.

Summary

Booking Holdings Inc. beats Global Payments Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.