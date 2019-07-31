Comparison of Global Payments Inc. (GPN) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Since Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments Inc. 141 7.59 N/A 2.83 52.34 Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 23 0.43 N/A -0.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Global Payments Inc. and Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments Inc. 0.00% 12% 3.5% Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0.00% -1.5% -0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Global Payments Inc.’s current beta is 1.2 and it happens to be 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s 1.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

Global Payments Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Payments Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Global Payments Inc. and Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments Inc. 1 2 7 2.70 Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

$156 is Global Payments Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -6.79%. Competitively Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has an average target price of $30, with potential upside of 42.38%. The information presented earlier suggests that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. looks more robust than Global Payments Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Global Payments Inc. shares and 69.1% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. shares. Global Payments Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Payments Inc. 2.16% 7.17% 20.75% 32.14% 29% 43.72% Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. -6.08% -4.39% -5.28% 4.48% -17.77% 3.73%

For the past year Global Payments Inc. was more bullish than Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Summary

Global Payments Inc. beats Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage, and consumer debt industries in the United States. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Services segment offers services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle to loan servicers, originators, rental property investors, and real estate consumers. This segment provides asset management, origination, insurance, property valuation, and default management services. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers collection and customer relationship management services. It provides asset recovery management services, such as post-charge-off debt collection; and customer care, technical support, early stage collections, insurance call center, and administrative support services. The companyÂ’s Technology Services segment offers software and data analytics solutions that facilitate process automation, rules management, controls enforcement, data security, marketplace enablement, and analytics-driven outcomes across the real estate and mortgage lifecycle. It provides loan origination system, borrower application portal, underwriting and quality control solution, and secondary loan trading platform; patented vendor management, marketplace transaction management, and payment management platform; document management platform; data analytics delivery platform; and residential and commercial loan services, and loss mitigation and default services. This segment also offers IT management services, including desktop support, data center support, network management, telephony services, application management, and IT security. The company serves utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators and correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, and financial services companies, as well as a government-sponsored enterprise. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.