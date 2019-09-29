Comparison of Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE-PA) and Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE.PA) and Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) have been rivals in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 26 0.00 31.64M 0.33 0.00 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 43 0.00 17.40M 0.22 183.44

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Global Medical REIT Inc. and Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 119,486,404.83% 0% 0% Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 40,540,540.54% 1.5% 0.9%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Global Medical REIT Inc. and Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a consensus price target of $40, with potential downside of -9.09%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares and 91.82% of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated -0.32% 4.05% 13.23% 26.82% 38.91% 42.53%

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated beats on 7 of the 11 factors Global Medical REIT Inc.