Comparison of Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.89 N/A 0.57 14.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Global Medical REIT Inc. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Medical REIT Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Global Medical REIT Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of National Energy Services Reunited Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Global Medical REIT Inc. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Global Medical REIT Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.4% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares and 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares. Insiders held 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62%

For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc. has 16.2% stronger performance while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Global Medical REIT Inc.