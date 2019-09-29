Comparison of Global Indemnity Limited (GBLI) and CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA)

Both Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) and CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Limited 26 0.00 1.33M -3.07 0.00 CNA Financial Corporation 48 1.82 27.58M 3.17 15.11

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Global Indemnity Limited and CNA Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Global Indemnity Limited and CNA Financial Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Limited 5,047,438.33% -6.3% -2.2% CNA Financial Corporation 57,530,246.14% 7.6% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Global Indemnity Limited is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.51 beta. Competitively, CNA Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.7% of Global Indemnity Limited shares and 0% of CNA Financial Corporation shares. About 4.1% of Global Indemnity Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of CNA Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Indemnity Limited 4.31% -5.45% -7.09% -13.8% -29.45% -21.92% CNA Financial Corporation -0.93% 1.61% 4.93% 10.51% 7.31% 13.41%

For the past year Global Indemnity Limited had bearish trend while CNA Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors CNA Financial Corporation beats Global Indemnity Limited.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core segments. The companyÂ’s property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. It also offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; surety and fidelity bonds, and warranty and alternative risks products; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and private firms, and not-for-profit organizations; and professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry. In addition, the company underwrites long-tail exposures, including commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; short-tail exposures include property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. CNA Financial Corporation markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers, including small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups. It serves marine, property, financial services, healthcare, technology, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, and life science industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.