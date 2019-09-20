Comparison of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) and Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) and Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Entertainment – Diversified industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
|1
|0.14
|N/A
|-2.57
|0.00
|Viacom Inc.
|33
|0.76
|N/A
|4.00
|8.74
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and Viacom Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Viacom Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and Viacom Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Viacom Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 247.24% and an $3.13 consensus price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 83.7% of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.86% of Viacom Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% are Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 79.79% of Viacom Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
|-0.37%
|14.27%
|11.08%
|-72.53%
|-68.84%
|-67.73%
|Viacom Inc.
|-0.31%
|0.06%
|0.95%
|4.83%
|2.07%
|25.71%
For the past year Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. has -67.73% weaker performance while Viacom Inc. has 25.71% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Viacom Inc. beats Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
