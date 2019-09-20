Comparison of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) and Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) and Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Entertainment – Diversified industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 1 0.14 N/A -2.57 0.00 Viacom Inc. 33 0.76 N/A 4.00 8.74

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and Viacom Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Viacom Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and Viacom Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Viacom Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 247.24% and an $3.13 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.7% of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.86% of Viacom Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% are Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 79.79% of Viacom Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. -0.37% 14.27% 11.08% -72.53% -68.84% -67.73% Viacom Inc. -0.31% 0.06% 0.95% 4.83% 2.07% 25.71%

For the past year Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. has -67.73% weaker performance while Viacom Inc. has 25.71% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Viacom Inc. beats Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.