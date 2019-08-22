Comparison of Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 30 40.20 N/A -5.16 0.00

Demonstrates Global Cord Blood Corporation and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Global Cord Blood Corporation and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Volatility & Risk

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s current beta is 0.17 and it happens to be 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Global Cord Blood Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Global Cord Blood Corporation and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 87.2%. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 49.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.