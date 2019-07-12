Comparison of Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Both Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 79.63 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Cord Blood Corporation and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Global Cord Blood Corporation and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.38 beta indicates that Global Cord Blood Corporation is 62.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 168.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.68 beta.

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio is 9.7 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Global Cord Blood Corporation and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 5.18% and its consensus price target is $27.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares and 82.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has weaker performance than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.