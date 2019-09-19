Comparison of Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Omeros Corporation 17 12.13 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Cord Blood Corporation and Omeros Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Global Cord Blood Corporation and Omeros Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Risk & Volatility

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a beta of 0.17 and its 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Omeros Corporation has a 2.95 beta which is 195.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, Omeros Corporation has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Global Cord Blood Corporation and Omeros Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Omeros Corporation’s potential upside is 40.54% and its average price target is $26.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.5% of Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend while Omeros Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats Global Cord Blood Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.