Comparison of Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

We will be comparing the differences between Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Global Cord Blood Corporation and Neurotrope Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Risk and Volatility

Global Cord Blood Corporation is 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.17 beta. In other hand, Neurotrope Inc. has beta of 2.3 which is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Neurotrope Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.1 while its Quick Ratio is 23.1. Neurotrope Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 49.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance while Neurotrope Inc. has 48.18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Neurotrope Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.