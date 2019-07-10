Comparison of Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

We are contrasting Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 131.92 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Cord Blood Corporation and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation are 9.7 and 9.6. Competitively, Iterum Therapeutics plc has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Global Cord Blood Corporation and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, which is potential 159.15% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares and 75.9% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 49.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02% Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation was less bullish than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.