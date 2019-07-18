Comparison of Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY)

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4%

Volatility & Risk

Global Cord Blood Corporation’s 0.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 62.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. INSYS Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.51 beta which makes it 151.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 9.7 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.75 consensus target price and a -100.00% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.9% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.5% are INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation had bullish trend while INSYS Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.