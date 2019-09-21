Comparison of Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Codexis Inc. 18 14.22 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Global Cord Blood Corporation and Codexis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Global Cord Blood Corporation and Codexis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.17 beta indicates that Global Cord Blood Corporation is 83.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Codexis Inc. has a -0.06 beta which is 106.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Cord Blood Corporation are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, Codexis Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.2% of Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. Comparatively, Codexis Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend while Codexis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Codexis Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.