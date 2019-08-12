Comparison of Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

As Biotechnology companies, Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 38 7.12 N/A 2.05 26.83

Table 1 highlights Global Cord Blood Corporation and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Anika Therapeutics Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Global Cord Blood Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Global Cord Blood Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Anika Therapeutics Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.17 beta indicates that Global Cord Blood Corporation is 83.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Anika Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.11 beta which makes it 11.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and has 16.1 Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Global Cord Blood Corporation and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -31.22% and its average price target is $38.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Cord Blood Corporation and Anika Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 96.6% respectively. Insiders held 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend while Anika Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Global Cord Blood Corporation on 12 of the 11 factors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.