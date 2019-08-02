Comparison of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Since Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 6.29 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.51 beta means Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 51.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.2 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 14.5 while its Current Ratio is 14.5. Meanwhile, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 57.98% upside potential and an average price target of $82.67. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average price target and a 225.58% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares and 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 4.2% are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.