Comparison of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 136.96 N/A -3.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.02 beta means Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 102.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.76 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.4 and 14.4 respectively. Its competitor Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 44.28% at a $82.67 average price target. Competitively Revance Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $41.75, with potential upside of 251.73%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Revance Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.19% and 87.9%. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.