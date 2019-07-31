Comparison of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.89 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Volatility and Risk

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.02 and its 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has beta of 2.32 which is 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.4 and 14.4. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has 2.5 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 50.86% and an $82.67 consensus target price. Competitively Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 48.15%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares and 76.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 41.19% stronger performance while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -0.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.