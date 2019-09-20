Comparison of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 14.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.5. The Current Ratio of rival Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is 17.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.1. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $96, and a 77.22% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential 43.88% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 85.4%. About 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.