Comparison of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 53 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and GTx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and GTx Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.02 shows that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, GTx Inc. is 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.4 while its Quick Ratio is 14.4. On the competitive side is, GTx Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to GTx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and GTx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 GTx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 47.49% upside potential and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and GTx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.19% and 28.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17.7% of GTx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than GTx Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats GTx Inc.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.