Comparison of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 52 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.58 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.02. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.4 and 14.4. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.2 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $82.67, and a 50.56% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.19% and 49.4% respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.57% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.81% -25.82% -47.21% -24.94% -56.74% -48.36%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 41.19% stronger performance while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -48.36% weaker performance.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.