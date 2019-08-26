Comparison of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.51 beta means Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 51.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $82.67, while its potential upside is 82.25%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.