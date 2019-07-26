Comparison of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 14.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.4. The Current Ratio of rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 44.28% for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $82.67. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus target price and a 81.45% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.