Comparison of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Both Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|54
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.41
|0.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.28
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.8%
|-29.7%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|164.4%
|-54%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 14.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.4. The Current Ratio of rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 44.28% for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $82.67. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus target price and a 81.45% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.02%
|0.91%
|15.27%
|45.3%
|16.15%
|41.19%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-10.32%
|-9.01%
|-2.52%
|91.3%
|0%
|179.55%
For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.