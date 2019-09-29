Comparison of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 50 -0.34 52.57M -3.41 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 23.14M -1.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 105,203,121.87% -34.5% -31.8% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 854,095,153.73% -212% -134%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.5 and 14.5 respectively. Its competitor Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $96, with potential upside of 94.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.