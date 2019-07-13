Comparison of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

We will be comparing the differences between Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|53
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.41
|0.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.8%
|-29.7%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-56.8%
|-53.6%
Risk and Volatility
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.02 beta. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.84 beta.
Liquidity
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.4 and a Quick Ratio of 14.4. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 39.2 and has 39.2 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $82.67, and a 44.91% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.19% and 35.6%. Insiders owned roughly 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 16.02% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.02%
|0.91%
|15.27%
|45.3%
|16.15%
|41.19%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.94%
|-8.55%
|3.88%
|-6.96%
|-88.25%
|25.88%
For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Cassava Sciences Inc.
Summary
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.
