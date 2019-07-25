Comparison of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) and AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Both GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) and AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) are each other’s competitor in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlaxoSmithKline plc 40 0.00 N/A 2.11 18.79 AbbVie Inc. 79 3.05 N/A 3.54 22.28

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GlaxoSmithKline plc and AbbVie Inc. AbbVie Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to GlaxoSmithKline plc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. GlaxoSmithKline plc’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than AbbVie Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlaxoSmithKline plc 0.00% 94.5% 6.6% AbbVie Inc. 0.00% -94.5% 8.7%

Risk & Volatility

GlaxoSmithKline plc’s current beta is 0.73 and it happens to be 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AbbVie Inc.’s 1.11 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GlaxoSmithKline plc is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, AbbVie Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. AbbVie Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown GlaxoSmithKline plc and AbbVie Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlaxoSmithKline plc 0 0 0 0.00 AbbVie Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively AbbVie Inc. has an average price target of $84.33, with potential upside of 25.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.1% of GlaxoSmithKline plc shares and 71.8% of AbbVie Inc. shares. GlaxoSmithKline plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of AbbVie Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlaxoSmithKline plc -0.4% -2.92% -1.96% -4.16% -1.15% 3.59% AbbVie Inc. 1.01% -2.78% -2.49% -11.27% -25.6% -14.55%

For the past year GlaxoSmithKline plc has 3.59% stronger performance while AbbVie Inc. has -14.55% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors AbbVie Inc. beats GlaxoSmithKline plc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, vaccines, and HIV. It also provides consumer healthcare products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health categories under the Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Poligrip, Sensodyne, Theraflu, and Voltaren brand names. The company offers its consumer healthcare products in the form of tablets, caplets, infant syrup drops, topical gels, nasal sprays, effervescents, lozenges, gum and trans-dermal patches, malted drinks and foods, and topical creams and non-medicated patches, as well as toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouth rinses, medicated mouthwashes, gels and sprays, denture adhesives, and denture cleansers. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a strategic drug discovery collaboration with Exscientia Limited to discover novel and selective small molecules for up to 10 disease-related targets across various therapeutic areas; and a collaboration agreement with Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation for the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to prevent organ damage and death caused by acute pancreatitis, lung injury, and trauma conditions. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus(HIV)-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants. In addition, the company offers AndroGel, a testosterone replacement therapy for males diagnosed with symptomatic low testosterone; Creon, a pancreatic enzyme therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Synthroid to treat hypothyroidism; and Lupron, a product for the palliative treatment of prostate cancer, endometriosis, and central precocious puberty, as well as for the treatment of patients with anemia. Further, it provides Duopa and Duodopa, a levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Sevoflurane, an anesthesia product for human use; and ZINBRYTA, a subcutaneous treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, government agencies, health care facilities, specialty pharmacies, and independent retailers from its distribution centers and public warehouses. AbbVie Inc. has collaboration agreements with C2N Diagnostics; Calico Life Sciences LLC; Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; M2Gen; and Principia Biopharma Inc. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.