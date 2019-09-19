Comparison of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) and Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) and Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos Corporation 72 12.81 N/A -0.33 0.00 Sientra Inc. 7 4.58 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Glaukos Corporation and Sientra Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8% Sientra Inc. 0.00% -119.6% -50.4%

Risk and Volatility

Glaukos Corporation’s current beta is 1.59 and it happens to be 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sientra Inc. has a 0.28 beta and it is 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Glaukos Corporation is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Sientra Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Glaukos Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sientra Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Glaukos Corporation and Sientra Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Sientra Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Glaukos Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -3.06% and an $71 consensus target price. Competitively Sientra Inc. has an average target price of $17.5, with potential upside of 154.73%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Sientra Inc. seems more appealing than Glaukos Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Glaukos Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.1% of Sientra Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Glaukos Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Sientra Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glaukos Corporation 6.84% 6.05% 18.55% 30.96% 106.52% 45.42% Sientra Inc. 6.09% -0.97% -27.55% -44.65% -68.15% -52.01%

For the past year Glaukos Corporation had bullish trend while Sientra Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Glaukos Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Sientra Inc.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.