Comparison of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

This is a contrast between Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos Corporation 72 11.89 N/A -0.33 0.00 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 30 6.19 N/A 0.91 36.24

In table 1 we can see Glaukos Corporation and LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Glaukos Corporation and LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0.00% 18% 15.4%

Risk and Volatility

Glaukos Corporation has a beta of 1.59 and its 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, LeMaitre Vascular Inc. has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Glaukos Corporation. Its rival LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.9 and 3.5 respectively. Glaukos Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Glaukos Corporation and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Glaukos Corporation has an average target price of $71, and a 4.46% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Glaukos Corporation and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 80.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of Glaukos Corporation shares. Comparatively, 17.6% are LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glaukos Corporation 6.84% 6.05% 18.55% 30.96% 106.52% 45.42% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. -0.93% 18.05% 13.17% 39.27% -4.14% 39.97%

For the past year Glaukos Corporation has stronger performance than LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Glaukos Corporation beats LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature. In addition, the company provides radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patientÂ’s body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin; and remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg. Further, it offers valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries; vascular patches, which are used for precision endarterectomy vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through direct and indirect sales force. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.