Comparison of Gladstone Land Corporation (LANDP) and Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Both Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LANDP) and Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Industrial industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land Corporation 26 6.71 N/A 0.12 207.03 Prologis Inc. 71 16.75 N/A 2.88 26.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Gladstone Land Corporation and Prologis Inc. Prologis Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land Corporation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Gladstone Land Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Gladstone Land Corporation and Prologis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Prologis Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 4.5%

Analyst Ratings

Gladstone Land Corporation and Prologis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Prologis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Prologis Inc. is $74.67, which is potential -9.60% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Land Corporation and Prologis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.52% and 97% respectively. Comparatively, Prologis Inc. has 0.67% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Land Corporation -0.19% 0.42% 0.16% 0.44% -0.04% 0.79% Prologis Inc. 2.18% 3.09% 7.33% 12.49% 16.56% 29.44%

For the past year Gladstone Land Corporation was less bullish than Prologis Inc.

Summary

Prologis Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Gladstone Land Corporation.

Prologis Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of industrial distribution and retail properties. It was previously known as Security Capital Investment Trust. Prologis Inc. was formed in 1991 and is based in San Francisco, California with an additional office in Denver, Colorado.