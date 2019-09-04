Comparison of Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM)

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land Corporation 12 7.52 N/A 0.13 89.07 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 25 5.99 N/A 0.03 796.58

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gladstone Land Corporation and Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Gladstone Land Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Gladstone Land Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gladstone Land Corporation and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.4% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Land Corporation and Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 26.6% and 24.46% respectively. 10% are Gladstone Land Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Land Corporation -1.03% 0.17% -8.23% -5.04% -1.88% 0.09% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.95% 0.56% 0.91% 1.6% 0.09% 9.49%

For the past year Gladstone Land Corporation has weaker performance than Gladstone Commercial Corporation

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.