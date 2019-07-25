Comparison of Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.27 N/A 3.09 8.30 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Investment Corporation and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Gladstone Investment Corporation and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Investment Corporation and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are owned by institutional investors at 4.31% and 49.28% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.35% 0.47% 1.23% 1.32% 0.31% 2.44% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.2% -0.07% 2.36% -1.36% -7.16% 6.75%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.