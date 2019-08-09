Comparison of Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINM) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.09 N/A 2.49 10.27 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 7.58 N/A 1.98 10.60

Table 1 highlights Gladstone Investment Corporation and Capital Southwest Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Capital Southwest Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Gladstone Investment Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gladstone Investment Corporation and Capital Southwest Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Analyst Ratings

Gladstone Investment Corporation and Capital Southwest Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Capital Southwest Corporation is $23, which is potential 3.42% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.31% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares and 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.