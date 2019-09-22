Comparison of Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

This is a contrast between Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.07 N/A 2.49 10.48 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gladstone Investment Corporation and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Investment Corporation and The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 1.87% and 27.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was more bullish than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.