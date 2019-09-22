Comparison of Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

This is a contrast between Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.07
|N/A
|2.49
|10.48
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Gladstone Investment Corporation and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Gladstone Investment Corporation and The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 1.87% and 27.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.46%
|0.81%
|3.61%
|0%
|9.3%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was more bullish than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
