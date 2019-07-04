Comparison of Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)

As Asset Management companies, Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.26 N/A 3.09 8.37 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 1.87% and 8.79% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.45% 0.93% 1.63% 2.53% 0% 8.34% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.53% 0.9% 6% 11.8% -0.46% 12.38%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.