Comparison of Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)

As Asset Management companies, Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|25
|6.26
|N/A
|3.09
|8.37
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 1.87% and 8.79% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.45%
|0.93%
|1.63%
|2.53%
|0%
|8.34%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.9%
|6%
|11.8%
|-0.46%
|12.38%
For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
