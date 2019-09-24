Comparison of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODP) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Both Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 6.07 N/A 0.03 837.77 Power REIT 7 9.68 N/A 0.29 30.96

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Power REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Power REIT, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Power REIT 0.00% 6.3% 2.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 14.2% of Power REIT are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.6% of Power REIT’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.67% 0.11% 1.01% 4.44% 1.02% 7.47% Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation has weaker performance than Power REIT

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Power REIT beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation.